How to help Uvalde, TX shooting victims and families

UVALDE, TX (WKOW/CNN) — The community in Uvalde, TX is still reeling from last week's horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Right now, people across the country are looking for ways to support families of the victims and survivors.
You can provide support from here in Wisconsin.
First, the "Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund" has been set up by the First State Bank of Uvalde. Governor Greg Abbott announced the "Onestar Foundation" will also give 100 percent of the donations collected to that fund.
"The money that you donate is going to be going directly to victims of this horrible crime," he said.
University Health San Antonio has created a fund to help cover medical expenses. It's called the "Uvalde Victims Relief Fund", and supports families while their loved ones are at the University Hospital.
GoFundMe has also set up an online hub of verified fundraisers.
The community also has a huge need for blood donations and legal assistance.