How to make the most of a summer trip right here in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (WKOW) — Summer doesn't officially start for another month, but the weather has everyone looking forward to a few great months ahead.
If you haven't already planned a summer trip, you don't have to go too far to have fun. From hiking in Door County to star gazing in Lake Geneva, there are a lot of opportunities to explore Wisconsin.
Anne Sayers, the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, highlighted a few tourism trends they're seeing right now.
She says travelers are really getting into agritourism experiences. At first glance, that may seem fairly obvious: explore a local farm. But there are a lot of unique farms to explore in Wisconsin, including alpaca and lavender farms.
"Then there's places where you can just really enjoy the fruits of the labor," said Sayers. "Pizza farms where you can enjoy pizza right on the farm made with farm fresh ingredients, Airbnbs that'll treat you with amazing farm-fresh breakfast in the morning and an opportunity to explore the farms during the day."
Some of Wisconsin's fantastic night sky events have fascinated residents statewide and piqued interest in stargazing. Sayers recommends Newport State Park in Door County. It has the only federally recognized designated dark sky area in the state.
The Yerkes Observatory near Lake Geneva boasts the world's largest refracting telescope.
If you're looking for a summer road trip, look no further than Wisconsin's Great River Road.
"This is a 250-mile road that goes the whole length of the Mississippi River," said Sayers. "There's always something for somebody along the Great River Road."
Check out Travel Wisconsin's website for more information about these attractions and destinations.