...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

How to practice firework safety on Fourth of July

Fireworks

MGN

Christopher Cornellier, the general manager of Cornellier Fireworks in Windsor, explained that an easy way to tell the difference between legal and illegal fireworks is to look at the product label.

WINDSOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- We are exactly one week away from the Fourth of July, and many are getting ready for some of those celebrations, which often includes fireworks.

However, it's important to know the difference between legal and illegal fireworks. Very simply, if the firework leaves the ground or explodes, it's illegal without a permit.

Christopher Cornellier, the general manager of Cornellier Fireworks in Windsor, explained that an easy way to tell the difference between legal and illegal fireworks is to look at the product label. 

"It's gonna tell you 'caution' or 'warning.' The items that say 'caution,' those are gonna be the ones that stay on the ground are whippersnappers or sparklers like kids like to use. The ones that shoot up in the sky, they're gonna have a different label on it. It's gonna say 'warning,'" Cornellier said.

For anyone who hasn't bought their fireworks yet, he said now is the best time to get them. 

"That's when all the retailers have their new product out. They got their deals going. There's not a crazy amount of people in here. You can think about what you want to get," Cornellier said.

Cornellier also went on to share some safety reminders such as keeping water nearby, making sure to light everything off on a flat surface and making sure nothing is above the firework. He also reminds people to read the firework's instructions and for everyone to keep a safe distance from it. 

