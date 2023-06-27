How to practice firework safety on Fourth of July

WINDSOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- We are exactly one week away from the Fourth of July, and many are getting ready for some of those celebrations, which often includes fireworks.
However, it's important to know the difference between legal and illegal fireworks. Very simply, if the firework leaves the ground or explodes, it's illegal without a permit.
Christopher Cornellier, the general manager of Cornellier Fireworks in Windsor, explained that an easy way to tell the difference between legal and illegal fireworks is to look at the product label.
"It's gonna tell you 'caution' or 'warning.' The items that say 'caution,' those are gonna be the ones that stay on the ground are whippersnappers or sparklers like kids like to use. The ones that shoot up in the sky, they're gonna have a different label on it. It's gonna say 'warning,'" Cornellier said.
For anyone who hasn't bought their fireworks yet, he said now is the best time to get them.
"That's when all the retailers have their new product out. They got their deals going. There's not a crazy amount of people in here. You can think about what you want to get," Cornellier said.
Cornellier also went on to share some safety reminders such as keeping water nearby, making sure to light everything off on a flat surface and making sure nothing is above the firework. He also reminds people to read the firework's instructions and for everyone to keep a safe distance from it.