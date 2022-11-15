How to prepare yourself and your vehicle for winter driving conditions

(WKOW) — With southern Wisconsin experiencing its first accumulating snowfall of the year, now's a good time to make sure you and your vehicle are ready.
Taking preparations to make sure you have what you need inside the vehicle— and that your vehicle is in good winter driving condition— can save you from being stuck in a tough situation.
The National Weather Service recommends keeping the following items in your car:
- Cell phone charger
- First Aid Kit
- Jumper cables
- Flares
- Water/snacks
- Flashlight
- Bag of sand or cat litter
- Blanket
- Tow rope
- Ice scraper
Some of the things the National Weather Service recommends you do to prepare your vehicle for winter driving conditions are:
- Check engine fluid levels
- Test battery
- Use de-icing washer fluid
- Switch to synthetic oil
- Inspect tire tread (can use penny trick)
- Install snow tires
- Test headlights & taillights