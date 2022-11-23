How to prevent injuries and fires while preparing Thanksgiving dinner

MADISON (WKOW) — According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Thanksgiving Day is when you're most likely to have a potentially devastating cooking fire.
This is why the Madison Fire Department is offering tips, so your holiday feast can go off without a hitch.
The department's first suggestion is using caution in the kitchen. Ways you can make your likely busier than normal kitchen safe include:
- Establishing a safe zone around the stove and oven. The department suggests keeping kids and pets at least three feet away from the appliance.
- Keep your stovetop clean. Continually clean up residue and ensure other kitchen objects are kept away from burners
- Turn pot handles to the side or back, as this can prevent spills and burns by accidental bumps.
- Stay nearby when using the stove and remember to set a timer for food in the oven.
- Keep a pan lid or baking sheet ready in case you need to smother a fire
- Be mindful of sleeves. The department suggests rolling them up or wearing short sleeves to prevent fire.
The department also has tips specifically for those frying turkeys.
- Always fry outdoors and never on a deck or in a garage.
- Ensure your turkey is completely thawed.
- Use a fryer with thermostat controls to prevent the oil from overheating.
- Avoid overfilling the pot with oil, since an overflow presents a fire hazard.
- Keep children and pets a minimum of three feet away from the fryer.
If a fire breaks out, remember not to throw water on it. Putting water on an oil-based fire could make it worse.
Instead, smother the fire. For the stove, put a lid on the fire. For the oven, turn the appliance off and keep the door closed.
If the fire gets out of control, turn off all burners, then evacuate and call 911.