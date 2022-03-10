How to stretch your budget as inflation pushes prices higher

MADISON (WKOW) -- A key measure of inflation reached a 40-year-high in February, and financial analysts warn we should all brace for prices to keep rising because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The recent runup that we've seen in commodity products, most notably oil, but also other agricultural commodities, that's not something that's yet fully reflected," Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com, said. "So, at this point, it looks like further acceleration next month and maybe for the next couple of months is all but guaranteed."
That's a concerning assessment, and financial planner Audrey Blanke said it's normal to worry when prices rise this dramatically.
"It's easy when the headlines are flashing and you see the word 'inflation,' gas prices, 'crisis' to stick your head in the sand and kind of shy away from it, but I think tackling it head on is really the best way to do it," she said.
Blanke said the best way to manage your money is to set a budget and stick to it.
If you don't already have a budget, she said an easy first step is to look at your bank statement or credit card bill to see a simple breakdown of the categories where you spend money.
One big expense for many people right now is groceries. Grocery costs jumped 1.4% from January to February and were up 8.6% from February 2021.
Blanke said being intentional about the food you buy can help trim your monthly costs.
"A lot of households may not realize how much do they actually waste," she said. "I think coordinating as you're going to the grocery store is one really easy step to save money."
She also recommends people take advantage of the cost savings possible from buying in bulk.
"For smaller households, it's a little bit harder to justify, and in those cases, I would generally suggest trying to coordinate with your neighbors, your friends, to try to get some of those savings that come with buying in bulk," she said.
Blanke said she's also noticing more families cutting back how much they spend on entertainment by rotating their streaming subscriptions instead of paying for multiple services every month.
"[They're] starting with one app or streaming service for several months and then actually canceling that and switching out," she said. "If you know when your favorite show is going to be coming out with a new season, that's when you go and cancel the other one and sign up to watch your new show."
The Federal Reserve says it is planning on raising interest rates this year in an effort to bring down inflation, but it's not a straightforward task. If rates rise too slowly, there won't be a marked effect on inflation. But if interest rates rise too quickly, there's a risk that could trigger a recession.