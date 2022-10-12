 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch the Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

  • Updated
  • 0
Gubernatorial Debate

MADISON (WKOW) — The two candidates in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race meet Friday evening for a debate you can see on WKOW.

The debate between incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels begins at 7 p.m.

The candidates will answer questions from a panel of media representatives from across the state.

You can watch the Wisconsin Broadcasters Foundation US Senate Debate on WKOW 27.2 at that time. We'll also be re-airing the one-hour debate on Sunday, October 16, at 12 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you