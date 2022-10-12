How to watch the Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON (WKOW) — The two candidates in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race meet Friday evening for a debate you can see on WKOW.
The debate between incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels begins at 7 p.m.
The candidates will answer questions from a panel of media representatives from across the state.
You can watch the Wisconsin Broadcasters Foundation US Senate Debate on WKOW 27.2 at that time. We'll also be re-airing the one-hour debate on Sunday, October 16, at 12 p.m.