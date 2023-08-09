How to wear your backpack safely and correctly

(WKOW) -- Backpacks are a practical and useful way to get textbooks and supplies to and from school - but be careful using them.
Healthcare professionals with Aspirus Health say if a backpack is worn incorrectly, they can cause problems. That includes neck pain, hip pain, back pain and headaches.
Experts say there are a number of things you can do to keep your children safe while wearing a backpack.
"Parents or guardians can be helpful in observing their child's backpack and how it's worn," said physical therapist Megan Stankowski. "They're probably going to see that it's improperly worn first before the child notices. Observing your child and how it is worn and adjusting it and what they see is probably going to be the first step in fitting that backpack correctly. "
It's also important to get the right kind of backpack -- one with padding and extra compartments that can help distribute weight. You should also ask your children how wearing the backpack feels.
"The child's not gonna relate any pain or anything like that to the backpack so asking those questions will be like, 'Oh mom, you know, it hurts when I wear my backpack' or things like that," Stankowski said.
If adjusting how your child is wearing their backpack doesn't eliminate pain, talk with your primary care provider or physical therapist.