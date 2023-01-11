How Wisconsin homeowners can avoid missing out on a $200 tax credit

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- John Gifford estimates he approached about "nine or ten" of his neighbors' homes with a piece of information he couldn't keep to himself.
After missing out on Wisconsin's Lottery and Gaming Credit in 2021, Gifford was determined to collect the tax credit for his 2022 property tax bill.
"I got [my credit application] in in December. I mean, boom, it was in," Gifford said. "We got our credit applied, and then when I went and paid the taxes earlier this week, we paid $287 less."
The lottery tax credit is available to Wisconsin property owners' primary residence. Landlords' properties and residents' vacation homes are not eligible.
According to the Department of Revenue, the average tax credit in 2022 was $213. The state has a pool of about $320 million for the credit.
To receive their credit, homeowners must submit an application. For their 2022 tax bills, property owners have until January 31 to get the application to their municipal treasurer. After that, a late credit application is available until October 1; those applications must be turned into the Department of Revenue.
"Check your tax bill and see if you're already getting it," Dane County Treasurer Adam Gallagher said. "Because if you are, then you do not need to apply again. It stays with the property until you, as the property owner, request its removal."
Gallagher said his office, which does not cover the City of Madison, had about 73,000 parcels recieve the lottery tax credit last year. It amounted to $19.5 million distributed to those residents.
The amount of one's lottery tax credit depends on the school tax rate of the district in which they reside.
Gifford said he'd filled out his 2021 application last April, but turned it into his municipal treasurer and not the state. Determined to ensure others got their credit, he used the Access Dane website to look up whether his neighbors' parcels had received the lottery credit.
When he found a home in the subdivision that didn't get the credit, he knocked on their door.
"I went to them, I said, 'take your tax bill. If you don't see the lottery credit, fill out this form and turn it into the village treasurer,'" Gifford said. "And they went, 'OK, sounds good.'"
Gallagher said Dane County issued about 10,000 postcards last year to residential addresses the treasurer's offices believed were eligible, but hadn't applied for the credit.
"We do our best to get it out to the people who may qualify," he said. "And then, it gives them the website and a link to the form."
Gifford, 69, said he and his wife are retired and also noticed they're the oldest couple in the subdivision. Because of that, he took a sense of pride in letting his younger neighbors know about savings they'd been missing.
"We like kind of being the neighborhood grandparents," he said.
To access a Wisconsin Lottery and Gaming Credit application form, CLICK HERE.