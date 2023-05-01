How Wisconsin's fusion center provides physical, online safety

MADISON (WKOW) — State officials met Monday to educate the public on how the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center (WSIC) helps protect people both in-person and online.
WSIC is one of two fusion centers in Wisconsin and serves at the forefront of threat information sharing between Wisconsin law enforcement and emergency management, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Special agents and analysts with the fusion center work with local, tribal and state governments. The fusion centers allow governmental agencies to gather, process, analyze and share information related to crimes and other hazards.
The center also contributes information to ongoing federal and national terrorist risk assessments and completes statewide, regional or site-specific risk assessments.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said the public safety work done by WSIC is critical.
“By ensuring that information about potential threats to public safety is shared across agencies, the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center helps law enforcement agencies keep their communities safe,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the members of the team at WSIC for the outstanding work they do to protect Wisconsinites.”
WSIC is operated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.