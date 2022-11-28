How you can avoid Giving Tuesday scams

MADISON (WKOW) — It's the season of giving! The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, a specific day to encourage people to give to charitable organizations.
In a joint press release, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) shares how you can avoid being scammed when making donations.
“With a little research and a few precautions, you can help ensure your charitable gift will be used as intended by an organization that is genuinely serving others,” said DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins.
DATCP and DFI offer these seven tips when giving:
- If you are solicited for donations, ask for the name, address, and phone number of the charitable organization making the request.
- Do not make a payment over the phone. Hang up and do additional research first.
- Do not click on links or attachments in emails, text messages, or social media posts, and do not share information with senders you do not know.
- Do not donate via cash, cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer payment apps, or by wire to people or organizations you do not know. It is impossible to reverse these transactions.
- Do not write a check or give cash to an individual solicitor. Always write out checks to the name of the organization or use a credit card.
- Watch for imposter websites and social media profiles. Check the spelling of the charitable organization’s name on the account and website – misspelled names may signify scams.
- Ask how your donation will be used and what percentage of your donation will be used for program services (also referred to as the organization’s charitable purpose) rather than for administrative, management, or fundraising costs.
The departments also recommend utilizing Give.org or CharityNavigator.org when researching charities.
To ensure your donations go to those in need and not scammers, you can visit DFI's website, email DFICharitableOrgs@dfi.wisconsin.gov, or call (608) 267-1711 to verify a charitable organization or professional fundraiser is registered.