How your donation to the Wisconsin Cares: Hurricane Relief Telethon aides those in need

(WKOW) — ABC television stations across Wisconsin, including WKOW-TV, are partnering with the American Red Cross to support their efforts through a Hurricane Relief Telethon.
Your donation helps the Red Cross provide relief to those impacted by storms by allowing them to mobilize volunteers, open shelters, and provide supplies and food.
According to the Red Cross, on Monday alone, over 60,000 meals were provided to those in need and over 2,600 people sought refuge in Red Cross shelters across Florida.
In addition to a place to stay and grab needed supplies, Red Cross volunteers trained in providing health and mental health support are reaching families going through unimaginable loss.
Currently, the Red Cross says over 1,500 volunteers are supporting relief efforts, including 30 from Wisconsin.
Throughout the telethon, there are three ways to donate:
- Call 855-511-4483 (855-511-GIVE)
- Text IAN to 90999 to donate $10
- Donate online
What Your Donation Can Do
$3 provides 1 comfort kit containing hygiene items. Comfort kits, stored and ready for distribution nationwide, contain the basic personal supplies someone would need in the aftermath of a disaster. The kit contains deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, facial tissues, wash cloth, shampoo, liquid soap, lotion, comb, razor and shaving cream.
$5 provides 1 blanket. Blankets, stored and ready for distribution nationwide, are typically given to people in pairs for padding their cot in shelters and covering themselves while sleeping.
$15 provides 1 tarp. Plastic tarps are multi-use items that can be provided to families affected by disaster to stand on when sifting through debris or to patch over damage to their home. This patch can act as a short-term solution for structural damage and provide immediate protection from the elements.
$20 provides breakfast, lunch and dinner. During times of disaster, these prepared meals are served by Red Cross workers at shelters or Red Cross emergency response vehicles driving through neighborhoods. Every effort is taken to provide culturally appropriate food based on a community's needs.
$26 provides 1 cleanup kit. These supplies are stored and ready for distribution nationwide. Each clean-up kit includes a sectional handle with mop, broom, squeegee and push broom heads, pail, scrub brush, sponge, disinfectant, detergent/degreaser, bleach, trash bags, gloves and dust mask.
$50 provides a full day of food and shelter for 1 person. This service includes providing breakfast, lunch and dinner, the costs to mobilize and distribute a cot, two blankets and a comfort kit as well as the costs to support the Red Cross workers providing this service. Can be divided $60 provides diapers, wipes and formula for 1 infant The Red Cross shelter manager will take the necessary steps to make all residents comfortable in a shelter; this includes families with infants and children.
$200 provides a full day of food and shelter to a family of 4. This service includes providing breakfast, lunch and dinner, the costs to mobilize and distribute a cot, two blankets and a comfort kit as well as the costs of Red Cross workers to provide this service.