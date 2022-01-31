Huge snowstorm to just miss Wisconsin

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The warmth continues into Tuesday
The warm air and breezy conditions continue on Tuesday with highs getting near 40! Don't get too used to it because the cold air is back Wednesday.
A strong storm system will approach the Midwest Tuesday nigh through Wednesday with heavy snow missing us to the south in Illinois and Indiana. Far southeastern Wisconsin in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties may get an inch or less, but the rest of our viewing area won't even have to shovel.
Parts of IL and IN will pick up over 20 inches of snow after the two day event is over!
This storm is along a cold front causing much colder conditions for the rest of the week with highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits and below zero.