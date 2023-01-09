'Human trafficking is really kind of a hidden crime': Wisconsin State Patrol participates in Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Human trafficking is a problem worldwide and in Wisconsin.
In the WKOW viewing area alone, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reports over a dozen cases of human trafficking in 2021, and those were only the ones that were reported.
To help stop this crime, the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance's (CVSA) Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative.
Through the program, they will be handing out wallet resource cards, window clings and brochures during traffic stops and at truck stops. The handouts contain crucial guidance that could save a life.
Sergeant Craig Morehouse with the Wisconsin State Patrol said it's a good opportunity to shed light on a crime that often goes under the radar.
"Human trafficking is really kind of a hidden crime," Morehouse said. "A lot of the times the victims of human trafficking, they might not even consider themselves victims. It could be people that were brought to this country, you know, to work, that sort of thing."
Morehouse said it is also a good opportunity to ensure people know how to respond to situations where they believe human trafficking is happening.
"Be a good observer, don't confront the people directly. Watch what's going on, take down notes, vehicle description, license plates, that sort of thing," Morehouse said.
Finally, Morehouse said it is beneficial for anyone who may fall victim to human trafficking. If that happens to you, call 911 if you can. If you can't, there are other ways to get help.
If you end up in a trunk of a car, look for an emergency trunk release or kick the taillight out. If you end up in a more visible place like the backseat of a car, look for something to write a message on. There is also a universal hand gesture you can use to let someone know you need help.
"Anything you can do to draw attention to yourself is great," Morehouse said. "The big thing is don't do anything to endanger yourself."
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is also a resource for witnesses and victims of Human Trafficking. The number for that is 1-888-373-7888.