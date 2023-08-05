Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin holds Donut Dash 5k

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) partnered with Skelly's Farm Market to host the Donut Dash on Saturday.
The Donut Dash, a new 5k and 1-mile walk/run, encouraged participants to take a stroll through Skelly's sunflower field, strawberry beds and scenic roads all while giving back to the community.
All proceeds from purchasable race T-shirts, as well as, a significant portion of the $45 registration fees went directly to the HSSW.
Registration for the event included a time tracking race bib, admission to the sunflower field, and an apple cider donut at the finish line.
Those who did not walk or run also had the opportunity to make a donation as $2 from every non-race sunflower field admission benefited HSSW as well.
Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin webpage for more information on events.