Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin hosts grand opening of new facility

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin welcomed the community to its new location.
There was a grand opening in Janesville Friday.
Guests toured the new facility that provides more space and land for the humane society to work with animals.
It was made possible by donations from the community.
"We only had one government donation of $100,000. But other than that, everything else was private donation from donors in the community. So we're really fortunate to have all those great donors here," community outreach coordinator Faith Stephens said.
You can stop by a second open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.