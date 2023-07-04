Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin offering $50 pet adoption fees in July

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is joining a national movement to help pets find their forever homes with their Empty the Shelters event.
The shelter is offering $50 adoption fees for most dogs and adult cats from July 10 through July 31.
The reduced price applies to dogs six months and older and adult cats, and applies to pets at the main shelter and foster homes.
Additional fees, such as licensing, carriers, leashes and collars aren't included. Adopters still need to fill out the standard adoption application.
MetLife Pet Insurance is partnering with the shelter to provide 30 days of free pet insurance.
"Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through 'Empty the Shelters' and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”
To see what pets are up for adoption, visit the shelter's website.
Empty the Shelter is made possible through the BISSEL Pet Foundation.