 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin offering $50 pet adoption fees in July

  • Updated
  • 0
Cat in cage MGN

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is joining a national movement to help pets find their forever homes with their Empty the Shelters event.

The shelter is offering $50 adoption fees for most dogs and adult cats from July 10 through July 31.

The reduced price applies to dogs six months and older and adult cats, and applies to pets at the main shelter and foster homes. 

Additional fees, such as licensing, carriers, leashes and collars aren't included. Adopters still need to fill out the standard adoption application.

MetLife Pet Insurance is partnering with the shelter to provide 30 days of free pet insurance.

"Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through 'Empty the Shelters' and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

To see what pets are up for adoption, visit the shelter's website.

Empty the Shelter is made possible through the BISSEL Pet Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you