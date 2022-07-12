Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin offers $50 adoption fees

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is offering $50 adoption fees through next Monday as part of the "Empty the Shelters" national adoption event.
Adoption fees will be $50 for most dogs six months and older and adult cats at the main shelter location in Janesville.
BISSELL Pet Foundation, which began the Empty the Shelters program back in 2016, will pay the difference. More than 83,000 pets have found homes across America thanks to this event.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
HSSW says potential adopters should regularly check their website during the event because there is a higher rate of pet turnover during this time.