Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin partners with Amazon to increase community support

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is partnering with Beloit's Amazon facility to help the shelter reach animals and people in need.
The shelter is getting regular donations of frequently used resources like dog and cat food, kitty litter, paper towels and laundry detergent.
According to a press release, staff also shares those resources with fosters, new adopters, other shelters and those in need within the community.
The donations have allowed increased access to HSSW's Pet Pantry, which is stocked with common pet resources and available to anyone upon request.
Amazon employees have also helped the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's with its upcoming move to the new location