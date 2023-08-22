 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin receives a grant for senior dogs

Dog at park

The Grey Muzzle Organization works to help older dogs find their forever homes.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A nonprofit organization gave $4,000 to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to help their senior dogs find forever homes.

The shelter was one of the 90 lucky applicants who received the Grey Muzzle Organization's grant out of the nearly 400 shelters who applied.

The grant will allow 10 senior dogs to be adopted at half-price, according to fundraising coordinator Shannon Redden.

"The remaining $3,000, we are going to use that for medical care to get bloodwork done, dentals done, mass removals -- whatever the senior dogs need before they go to their forever home," Redden said.

Due to the current economy, the shelter currently has more surrenders than usual. Of their dog population, about a dozen of them are senior dogs.

"Adoptions have been down across the country in the more recent years, partially due to financial reasons and inflation," Redden said. 

Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's website to learn more and view their adoptable pets.