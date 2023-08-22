Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin receives a grant for senior dogs

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A nonprofit organization gave $4,000 to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to help their senior dogs find forever homes.
The shelter was one of the 90 lucky applicants who received the Grey Muzzle Organization's grant out of the nearly 400 shelters who applied.
The grant will allow 10 senior dogs to be adopted at half-price, according to fundraising coordinator Shannon Redden.
"The remaining $3,000, we are going to use that for medical care to get bloodwork done, dentals done, mass removals -- whatever the senior dogs need before they go to their forever home," Redden said.
Due to the current economy, the shelter currently has more surrenders than usual. Of their dog population, about a dozen of them are senior dogs.
"Adoptions have been down across the country in the more recent years, partially due to financial reasons and inflation," Redden said.
Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's website to learn more and view their adoptable pets.