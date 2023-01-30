Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin starts tote bag design competition

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is holding a fundraiser where one person's artistic skills will be featured on a tote bag.
The humane society is asking community members to submit artwork in recognition of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month. The winning design will be featured on tote bags in the humane society's retail area and at Raven's Wish Gallery.
Artists are encouraged to consider "messages of kindness, compassion, and safety for animals."
Even if you don't submit a photo, you can still participate in the fundraiser — as the winning entry will be decided by the public. All entries will be put in a Facebook album and you vote by "liking" the photo.
Anyone can submit art — which can be black and white or contain up to six colors. The cost to participate is $5 per entry. Entries will be accepted through February 15.
All proceeds "benefit pets going home."
More information about the contest is available at the humane society's website.