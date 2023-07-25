Humid through the rest of the week, storms possible Wednesday AM

 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Humid through the rest of the week, storms possible Wednesday AM

Wednesday Forecast
Alexis Clemons

MADISON (WKOW) - As wildfire smoke moves out, humidity moves into southern Wisconsin and provides rain chances and a high heat index.

Temperatures will warm to near 90° for Tuesday afternoon with a heat index about two degrees higher. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the chance for scattered showers and storms into late Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain looks to be around 8-11 a.m. This will keep temperatures in the 80s tomorrow.

If you're in an area that doesn't see rain tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the low 90s, with a heat index in the middle to upper 90s. Thursday should be hot and humid for everyone, with a potential heat index near the 100 degree mark.

Friday will still be fairly hot and humid, but a cold front should bring us rain chances and cooler conditions into the weekend.

