Humid through the rest of the week, storms possible Wednesday AM

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin... Green County in south central Wisconsin... Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin... Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn, Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount Vernon, and Woodford. This includes the following Location York Memorial Church. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH