Humid through the rest of the week, storms possible Wednesday AM

MADISON (WKOW) - As wildfire smoke moves out, humidity moves into southern Wisconsin and provides rain chances and a high heat index.
Temperatures will warm to near 90° for Tuesday afternoon with a heat index about two degrees higher. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the chance for scattered showers and storms into late Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain looks to be around 8-11 a.m. This will keep temperatures in the 80s tomorrow.
If you're in an area that doesn't see rain tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the low 90s, with a heat index in the middle to upper 90s. Thursday should be hot and humid for everyone, with a potential heat index near the 100 degree mark.
Friday will still be fairly hot and humid, but a cold front should bring us rain chances and cooler conditions into the weekend.