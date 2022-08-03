Humidity and temps drop overnight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The storm threat is over for the night and temperatures are set to fall overnight into Thursday morning.
Lower humidity and milder conditions Thursday in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. We'll climb to the mid 80s Friday before soaring to the low 90s Saturday. With humidity returning this weekend, expect a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Another cold front moves in late Saturday night with a higher coverage looking likely Sunday.