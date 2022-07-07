Humidity continues, but rain stays away another day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A seasonal but muggy day ahead with temps climbing to the low to mid 80s.
Isolated shower and storm chances returning tonight with temps in the upper 60s. A shower or storm could linger into Friday morning, but by the afternoon, humidity will drop with comfortable temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.
The weekend looks spectacular in the low 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. A few showers and storms are possible Monday with temps jumping to the upper 80s and a heat index in the low 90s before temps drop the rest of the week to the low 80s.