Humidity increases ahead of storm chances tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday afternoon will see a slight heat index ahead of the chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight.
Today will feel like the middle 90s with a nice south breeze and partly sunny skies. Rain chances return this evening with a few pop-up storms possible, but the highest chance for thunderstorms will exist between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. overnight. All of southern Wisconsin sits in a marginal risk for severe weather with the main threat being gusty winds--but this system should be on a weakening trend.
Spot showers and storms are possible on and off through Wednesday, especially in the afternoon as clouds hang around. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s by Thursday. We'll be in the 70s on Friday and through the weekend.