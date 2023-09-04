Humidity increases ahead of Tuesday night storm chances

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Humidity will create a heat index for Tuesday ahead of the chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Temperatures will only cool into the middle 70s overnight as humidity increases into Tuesday. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to middle 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. A stray storm or two are possible late tomorrow afternoon, but most of the rain will hold off until after the sun sets.
A line of stronger thunderstorms will move through southern Wisconsin Tuesday night. Gusty winds are the main threat as this system is expected to weaken across our region from west to east. Rain chances stick with us through Wednesday, especially with the chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.
Clouds stick around through Thursday as temperatures only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon. We'll stay primarily in the 70s into next weekend as we track another rain chance Sunday night and into Monday.