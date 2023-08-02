Humidity increases into Thursday, mostly dry until Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Humidity increases into Thursday where stray showers will be possible, but we'll stay mostly dry until Sunday.
Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s this afternoon with a heat index near 90 possible. We'll cool into the 60s overnight with patchy fog possible near sunrise.
Thursday highs will top out in the upper 80s, feeling like the middle 90s with humidity. There is a slight chance for stray showers and storms tomorrow evening, but it is likely that most of us will stay dry until Sunday.
Friday and Saturday will feature highs in the low to middle 80s and lower humidity. Rain chances increase Saturday night and into Sunday, where stronger storms are a possibility. The severe threat would depend on the exact timing and location of this next system, so stay tuned for updates.