Humidity rises through Tuesday ahead of our next rain chance

MADISON (WKOW) - Humidity increases through Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next rain chance and a cool down later this week.
Winds will stay a bit breezy through tonight as we cool into the upper 60s. We'll warm into the middle 90s again for Labor Day, and it'll start to feel a little humid by the afternoon. Winds will begin to die down tomorrow night.
By Tuesday, we'll see a heat index in the upper 90s. This will lead to a small chance for pop-up showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, but most will stay dry until rain chances increase overnight and into Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on & off through Wednesday, and that system should cool us back into the 70s on Thursday.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the end of the week and into next weekend.