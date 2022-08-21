Hundreds attend return of Madison's Magic Pride Festival

MADISON (WKOW) -- Warner Park in Madison was a colorful and joyful place to be Sunday as the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosted their 4th annual Magic Pride Festival.
The festival included vendors, games, speeches and a show with local LGBTQ+ performers.
"It's a really great feeling. You know, seeing so many people come through, smiling faces, seeing so many families, and getting to meet so many people," A.J. Hardie, Program Outreach Director for the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center said.
This was the first time the festival has been held since 2019, due to the pandemic.
"Madison and Wisconsin as well, has a really vibrant and really active LGBTQ community, and you know, we've been through a lot in the last few years and it's never really been particularly easy to be part of this community, but we still find occasions to celebrate," Hardie said.
All were welcome to attend Sunday's festival. Hundreds made the trip out.