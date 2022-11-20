Hundreds haul Thanksgiving groceries on their bikes for good cause

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds hauled Thanksgiving groceries to the Goodman Center on their bikes Sunday in honor of Cranksgiving.
The annual fundraiser aims to help the Goodman Center distribute thousands of Thanksgiving baskets to families in need each November.
"I think people enjoy the adventure, the challenge of you know, carrying all that food. You know, a 15-to-20-pound turkey on your bike can be a pretty exciting thing," Billy Calkins, Cranksgiving's Event Coordinator said.
Calkins, who helped organize the fundraiser here in Madison five years ago, said it initially began in New York and then exploded nationwide.
"It's not something you do every day, and you know, people just get pumped about it," Calkins said.
Participants met at the Capitol Sunday, where they were given a list. They then biked to area grocery stores to get the items on their list and delivered them to the Goodman Center.
"Some people take their time doing it. Some people, you know, use Google and try to find the fastest routes and try to collect everything as fast as possible. But the best thing about this is, it's kind of choose your own adventure," Calkins said.
Over the past five years, Calkins said the fundraiser has grown substantially in Madison from about 70 participants to over 200.
"We're just extremely grateful for the Madison community coming out in the cold doing this challenging event, and you know, we get a lot of support from many companies," Calkins said.
In addition to the good feeling generosity brings, participants got a free slice of Ian's Pizza.