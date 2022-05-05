Hundreds line up to smell Corpse Flower

MADISON (WKOW) — Blooming began around 3 p.m. on May 4th and is expected to wilt starting Friday. Between now and then, many half lined up to smell the foul odor.
Reaching a final height of 5.7 feet, one of four Corpse Flowers at Olbrich Botanical Gardens bloomed starting in the mid afternoon on Wednesday, May 4th. This particular flower last bloomed in 2010 reaching a height of 6 feet.
This particular flower was given to the University of Wisconsin Madison's Department of Horticulture from John Mather, manager of the D.C. Smith Greenhouse. The University then donated the flower back in 2006.
Those with the Gardens tell 27 News people were lined up as early as 8 a.m. Thursday to smell the flower's odor. The odor, when analyzed by the Chicago Botanical Garden which has their own Corpse Flower, gives off smells similar to limburger cheese, rotting fish, sweaty socks, sweet floral scents, mothballs and chloraseptic (which is sometimes used as a throat spray to help a sore throat).
"It doesn't smell like a corpse... being from New England, it smells like stuff rotting on the beach," said Rhiannon Greenlee who used to work as a nurse.
Her friend, Elisha, says that this was the second time she's been able to smell the flower in Madison. The first time, she admits she didn't know it was smelly and thought all the birds living inside the greenhouse had died.
Considered endangered due to lack of assumed wild plants left, the Corpse Flower lives for 40 years and only blooms four to five times in its lifetime. Olbrich Botanical Gardens say it may take around a decade for the plant to gather enough energy to bloom for 24-48 hours.