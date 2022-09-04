Hundreds make the most of Taste of Madison's final day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Food from all over the world was up for grabs on Capitol Square this weekend in honor of Taste of Madison.
The beloved tradition returned in full force this year after being cancelled in 2020, and significantly scaled back in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Hundreds made the most of the final day Sunday, including first time guest, Brandon Frauna, who said he enjoyed the live music just as much as the food.
"I've seen one band so far. That was Wayland. They were really good. And, we're going to go see Yung Gravy later," Frauna said.
Several members of the 27 News team were on site handing out prizes Sunday.
