Hundreds march, demand end to gun violence at 'March for our Lives' rally in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of demonstrators marched, chanted and demanded action from lawmakers on gun violence at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Saturday. The rally was organized by the group "March for our Lives" and was held in direct response to the recent mass shootings across the United States.
The rally was just one of nearly 400 marches across the country Saturday in which demonstrators called on lawmakers and public officials to enact stricter gun laws.
Most of the organizers of the event in Madison were younger than 25.
21-year-old UW-Madison student Abbi Stickels was one of the organizers of the event. She said she's tired of seeing children and young people across the country lose their lives to gun violence.
"We hope that our leaders and our legislators and our representatives hear our cries for gun violence prevention and hear our cries for change," Stickels said. "This can result in less mass shootings and no more lives lost due to negligence with gun violence and that's the whole hope here."
Karly Scholz and Siena Perna were at the rally Saturday, too, and used to be organizers for March for our Lives Wisconsin as well.
"It breaks my heart that we still have to be out here years after the original march and even past the time that we organized March for our Lives but it's really joyful and it brings me a lot of hope to see all of these people here."
Organizers say their requests for change have largely gone unanswered for years. They're also calling on a national emergency declaration from President Joe Biden on gun violence in the U.S.