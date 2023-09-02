Hundreds need medical observation at Camp Randall because of hot weather during game

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 200 people were under medical observation at cooling centers at Camp Randall Saturday, according to the UW-Madison Police Department.
The Badgers opened the 2023 season Saturday afternoon against Buffalo, and the temperature was in the upper 80s at kickoff. While it wasn't the hottest game ever played at Camp Randall, the heat did cause medical issues for some people.
UWPD said 250 people were under medical observation for "heat related issues".
The department said there were 36 paramedic calls, 50 first aid calls and 9 people taken from the stadium in an ambulance.
Officers arrested six UW-Madison students and ejected 14 people from the game, including 11 UW-Madison students.