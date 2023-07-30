Hundreds of Alliant Energy customers still without power days after storm

WYOCENA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Several hundred Alliant Energy customers remained without power Sunday in Sauk and Columbia Counties following a line of severe storms Friday night.
Alliant Energy's outage map showed 500 people without power in Portage, with over 130 outages in the two counties.
Alliant Energy Spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson said that the company is working to restore power and plans to have the lights back on for most of its customers by Sunday night.
Ron Telvick, a Wyocena resident, had his power restored around 11 a.m. Sunday, after losing it at 9 p.m. Friday. He expected the outage to last a couple of hours.
"But then [it] turned into a day," he said. "Now we're working on almost two."
Telvick said most of his frustrations with the situation came from a lack of communication from Alliant Energy. He called the company to report the outage, but said that he received no indication of when he might have power restored.
They pretty much [have] got a monopoly," he said. "And if they don't want to talk to you, they don't."
Power companies have monopolies over local areas. Alliant Energy serves much of southwest and southcentral Wisconsin.
Alliant Energy provided some updates about the outages on its social media. Tomlinson also said that the company offers email and text updates for customers who opt-in on the Alliant Energy website.