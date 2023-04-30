Hundreds of alpacas compete for gold at the Great Midwest Alpaca Festival

MADISON (WKOW) — More than 300 alpacas competed for gold at the Alliant Energy Center this weekend.
The competition was part of the Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest and the Great Midwest Alpaca Festival.
Wade Gease has been judging alpacas for more than 20 years and says they are unique and widely adored animals.
"Alpacas definitely are still on the radar all across the United States. People are interested in the animals and what they do with them," Gease said. "That's why the show is held here annually at the Alliant Energy Center."
Gease added that alpaca's coats are highly thermal, which creates warm and fashionable scarves, jackets and more.
"It's got a lot of great qualities as a natural fiber that the public really loves," Gease said.
There were several fiber arts contests and classes, as well as vendors with alpaca-themed items for sale Sunday.