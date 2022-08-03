Hundreds of animals seized from Manitowoc County property

MANITOWOC COUNTY (WBAY) -- Nearly 500 animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in northeast Wisconsin.
A tip led authorities to a property outside of Kiel in Manitowoc County. They found hundreds of animals cramped and caged together. There was one row of 12 kennels full of rabbits, stacked four high.
"The conditions of the cages were so poor that they were caving onto the rabbits below them and there was so much feces that some of the cages below them would be completely filled with feces. So, the last time anything in that barn had been cleaned was probably years," Tina Nichols with the Lakeshore Humane Society told WBAY.
Crews rescued 275 rabbits, more than 130 quail, plus chickens and ducks. Volunteers and the humane society are caring for the animals.