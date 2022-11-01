Hundreds of pounds of drugs dropped off in Southern Wisconsin during Drug Take Back Day

(WKOW) -- Wisconsinites turned in hundreds of pounds of unwanted drugs during National Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
Sheriff's offices, police departments, pharmacies and many others organized together over the weekend to make sure these drugs were disposed of safely.
Though many participated in Drug Take Back Day, just five groups in southern Wisconsin took back over 1,000 pounds of drugs in total.
In Columbia County, the Portage and Lodi police departments took in 40 and 59 pounds back on Saturday, respectively. Since the last drug take back day, the Portage Police Department says they've taken back over 169 pounds of drugs with their 24/7 lobby drop box.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said they took in 153 pounds of unwanted medications, along with 22 medical lockboxes.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the office took in over 254 pounds of medications across four locations. She said their partnership with Safe Communities Madison-Dane County made this possible.
The Green County Sheriff's Office's total doubled this, reporting they took in over 560 pounds of medication -- 27 boxes-worth -- on Saturday.
If you have any unwanted medications, contact your local police department or sheriff's office, as many have 24/7 drug drop-off boxes.