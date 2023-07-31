 Skip to main content
Hundreds of We Energies customers still without power after Friday storms

  • Updated
Power outage

After storms knocked out power in Jefferson County, power has been restored to most customers.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Hundreds of customers were still without power Monday morning following strong storms Friday night. 

As of 9 a.m., We Energies reported more than 900 customers impacted in Jefferson County. Over 1,300 customers were without power in Waukesha County.

On Twitter, the company said, "We won't stop until every customer has their lights back on."

By Monday afternoon, 328 customers were without service.

To see the current outage map, click HERE.

