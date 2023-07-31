Hundreds of We Energies customers still without power after Friday storms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Hundreds of customers were still without power Monday morning following strong storms Friday night.
As of 9 a.m., We Energies reported more than 900 customers impacted in Jefferson County. Over 1,300 customers were without power in Waukesha County.
On Twitter, the company said, "We won't stop until every customer has their lights back on."
We appreciate all the waves, car honks and thank yous our crews are getting as they work around the clock to restore power. We won't stop until every customer has their lights back on.https://t.co/Xl5QyOI9Hf pic.twitter.com/z8kQ0TwqWy— We Energies (@we_energies) July 30, 2023
By Monday afternoon, 328 customers were without service.
