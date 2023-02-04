Hundreds participate in Frozen Assets 5K

MADISON — (WKOW) The only 5K on a frozen lake in North America took place on Lake Mendota Saturday morning, and over 850 people participated.
It was part of the 11th annual Frozen Assets Festival, which has been running all week long.
In addition to the 5K, people had the chance to ice skate and play hockey. That was on top of flying colorful kites. Some even jumped out of planes with parachutes.
James Tye, Executive Director of the Clean Lakes Alliance, said it was all about celebrating and raising money for our lakes.
"Our lakes are truly our frozen assets," Tye said. "When our lakes are frozen, its over 17,000 football fields of outdoor place to have fun."
The final day of the Frozen Assets Festival is Sunday. Activities begin at 11:00 a.m.
