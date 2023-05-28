Hundreds participate in Run Madtown 10K, half marathon

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Run Madtown marathon, half marathon, and 10K returned to the heart of the capital city Sunday.
Hundreds of runners participated in the event, which included three brand new courses.
The race director Beth Salinger says the event is back and better than ever, with numbers up 70%. She attributes the increase to the scenery and camaraderie the race offers.
"I just think the proximity of the lakes, the arboretum, you get a little bit of cool and shade, and it's just - it's beautiful," said Salinger. "And Madison knows how to put on a party, and that's what we're all about."
This is the second year the race has been back after it was cancelled two years in a row, due to the pandemic. This is also the race's first year under new management.