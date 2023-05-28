Hundreds participate in Run Madtown 10K, half marathon

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Run Madtown marathon, half marathon, and 10K returned to the heart of the capital city Sunday.

Hundreds of runners participated in the event, which included three brand new courses. 

The race director Beth Salinger says the event is back and better than ever, with numbers up 70%. She attributes the increase to the scenery and camaraderie the race offers. 

"I just think the proximity of the lakes, the arboretum, you get a little bit of cool and shade, and it's just - it's beautiful," said Salinger. "And Madison knows how to put on a party, and that's what we're all about." 

This is the second year the race has been back after it was cancelled two years in a row, due to the pandemic. This is also the race's first year under new management. 

