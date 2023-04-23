Hundreds participate in the "One Walk, Big Strides for Autism" fundraiser

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin held its largest fundraiser of the year Sunday.
The "One Walk, Big Strides for Autism" event aims to raise money to support those impacted by autism. The fundraiser took place at McKee Farms Park, and hundreds of people participated.
Megan Hufton, Development Coordinator for the Autism Society, says fundraising is just the beginning.
"I would love to see the continued growth," Hufton said. "We know that the autism rates in our community are skyrocketing, everywhere. And just seeing more events, more training, more awareness in our community is what I am most excited about."
This was the first in-person walk for the organization since the pandemic.
For a list of future events, visit the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin website.