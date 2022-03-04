Hundreds show up to support truckers as the "Freedom Convoy" moves through Wisconsin

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The American Truckers Freedom Convoy rolled into Portage Friday night, and hundreds of people gathered at the Petro Travel Center to cheer on the group.
Some of the truckers started their journey in Minot, ND, on Thursday, others set off from Spokane, WA, on Tuesday, and some joined the group along the way.
The convoy began as a way to protest COVID-19 public health measures like mask and vaccine mandates. However, those at the truck stop Friday evening were supporting an even broader range of issues.
"We need to stand up for freedom, and when we have career politicians, they are fighting for just the government themselves, and they forget about we the people," Rachel, who declined to share her last name with 27 News, said.
She drove up from Rio and said she wanted to protest government overreach.
"Whether it's masks or vaccines or whether I can't open my business to feed my family, that's important, and we need to fight for the entire world because they're all looking at us," she said.
Debbie Hefty said she was at the rally for familial rather than political reasons. Her brother owns and operates a trucking company in Wisconsin, and she said the industry has faced a number of challenges over the past few months.
"Not being overly political, but I love to support my family, and that's more of it right now than anything," she said.
Complaints about masks and vaccine mandates were common at the rally, including from Mark Rohrich, a North Dakota famer who was part of the convoy.
"I want freedom," he said. "I don't think anyone should be made to do something they don't want to do and they don't believe in. I'm here for that."
Rohrich said he decided to join the convoy after seeing similar protests in Canada earlier this year.
The event drew people from across the region. One couple told 27 News they drove from the Upper Peninsula to Hudson, WI, to join the convoy in support of the truckers. However, they weren't planning to continue with the journey past the stop in Portage.
The convoy is set to leave Portage at 8:30 Saturday morning and will head south on I-90. The group will meet up with more truckers in Ohio before continuing its journey to Washington, D.C.