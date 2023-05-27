Hundreds take part in Twilight 5K in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) – The Twilight 5K returned to downtown Madison Saturday.
Hundreds of runners took off from the Library Mall, ran a scenic loop around downtown, and then finished back at the Library Mall.
Dogs and strollers were welcome.
Following the race, there was a post race party to celebrate runners’ accomplishments. It included food, beer and plenty of photo opportunities.
The Twilight 5K is one of several races to take place this weekend as part of Run Madtown. You can read more about them here.