Hundreds walk in hope of ending Alzheimer's

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hope works wonders.
It is what more than 700 men, women and children held onto during the Walk to End Alzheimer's Sunday.
In Wisconsin, more than 120,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's. Matt Lepay, a walker at the event, said his mom was unfortunately one of those people.
"I saw firsthand the devastating effects not just on the those who have Alzheimer's, but on the families, and the toll that it takes on everyone," Lepay said.
Lepay's mom tragically died of the disease five years ago, so walking for him is about remembering her and doing something positive in her memory.
"I think about my mom every day, but particularly on a day like this," Lepay said. "We all know that we're trying to do something positive to try to help everybody who is dealing with this. So, I think my main emotion when I'm at an event like this is is the emotion of hope."
Dave Grams, Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin chapter, also has a personal connection to the cause.
"In my family, there have been people that have been impacted," Grams said. "People come together today and really show that they're not alone."
Already, Grams says people's steps are paying off.
"We just recently heard news that for the first time ever, there's a treatment that has shown the ability to significantly slow the progress of the disease. That's the first time ever, in all of the research that's been happening, that we're that close to having something that can actually slow it down," Grams said.
Organizers expect this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's to raise nearly $200,000 to fund research, education, support services and a 24/7 helpline.
You can make donations to the Walk to End Alzheimer's through the end of the year on their website.