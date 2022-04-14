Hundreds who attended inauguration of Milwaukee mayor will be tested for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Health officials in Milwaukee are preparing to potentially test hundreds of people for COVID-19. The people attended the inauguration for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
Hours after Johnson took the oath, Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee) announced she tested positive for the virus. Moore sat next to Governor Tony Evers and near Senator Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. All of them tested negative Thursday.
"We're going to encourage folks who did attend to make sure they take the precautions, that they go get tested," said Mayor Johnson.
Health officials sent a letter to everyone who RSVPed for the inauguration, letting them know about Moore's positive test.
The city of Milwaukee is opening a testing site Saturday morning for anyone who went to the event.