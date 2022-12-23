 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The strong winds will
cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Commutes
will likely be impacted through this evening. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Intermittent power outages reported in Wisconsin

power outage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Power has been restored to customers in Rock County overnight, but there are still hundreds of Alliant Energy customers without power elsewhere in Wisconsin.

For a current map of Alliant Energy's outages, visit their website.

(WKOW) -- Power outages are being reported in southern Wisconsin Friday as the area experiences dangerously low temperatures. 

Alliant Energy's outage map said nearly 400 customers are without power in the Janesville area. 

A spokesperson for Alliant told 27 News they are prepared to handle outages over the next few days.

"Being ready and prepared is something that we continually do," said Alliant Energy spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson. "Because our number one goal is to make sure that our that our customers have the power they need when they want it."

For a current map of Alliant Energy's outages, visit their website.

