Hy-Vee recalls chili macaroni hamburger skillet meal with unmarked allergen

(WKOW) — Hy-Vee issued a voluntary recall of some of its Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal because they include dairy, though the allergen isn't listed on the packaging.
The recalled product has the following information on its box:
- Product and size: Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal – 5.2 oz.
- UPC: 0075450085520
- Best by date: FEB 08 24 Y18
Hy-Vee is removing the products from its shelves.
Hy-Vee stated that there have been no reports of adverse reactions from consuming this product.
The product can be returned for a full refund.
Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 800-772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.