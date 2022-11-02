Hy-Vee to be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time

(WKOW) — For the first time ever, Hy-Vee will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Across its eight-state region, more than 285 stores will be closed, allowing more than 80,000 employees to spend the holiday with loved ones.
The closure affects all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations.
“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO, and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”
If you've bought a holiday meal pack, you can schedule a time to pick up your order in-store prior to Thanksgiving or via curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The fuel pumps at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations will still be open on Thanksgiving Day.
For more information on specific store locations or hours, please visit www.hy-vee.com/stores.